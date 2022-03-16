Ghost Share Latest Installment Of Ongoing Video Series Entitled “Chapter 10: Home Coming And Special Guests”

Home News Federico Cardenas March 16th, 2022 - 11:35 PM

RevolverMag reports that the Swedish rock band Ghost has released the tenth chapter of their ongoing video series. The newest installment in the series has been titled “Chapter 10: Home Coming & Special Guests.”

In the video, directed by Adam Newacheck, we see Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus IV receive an awkward welcome home into the Ghost ministry. Throughout the video, we see Sister Imperator explain why she cannot call Papa IV papa, we watch as Papa IV is overjoyed at receiving a new toy bicycle along with a welcome home note, before the episode concludes in a final scene where Papa IV navigates an awkward interaction with a new addition to the cast. We all wait eagerly to learn what lies in store for Papa IV and the new cast member.

Watch Chapter 10 of Ghost’s video series via YouTube below.

This newest chapter was released in promotion of the Swedish rockers’ latest album, Imperia, released March 11. Previously, the band has also held a livestreamed performance to promote the new project, which has recently been made available for any to watch.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz