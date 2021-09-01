Elton John Announces New Album The Lockdown Sessions Featuring Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Gorillaz and More

Home News Alison Alber September 1st, 2021 - 10:22 PM

In 2020 Elton John was on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour but ultimately had to pause touring due to the pandemic and lockdowns. During his time in lockdown, Elton John, like many others, became inspired to write new music, resulting in the collaboration album The Lockdown Sessions. The record is set to be released on October 22nd via Interscope Records. The Lockdown Session is filled with guest appearances by artists from various genres. From Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder to Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth and Nicki Minaj.

The album will also feature the cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” featuring Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith.

In the press release, Elton John describes how the album was created, “Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.”

This new situation took the artist back to his beginning in the ‘60s when he worked as a session musician, “Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

With the album announcement, the singer also shares his first new song, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” with fellow British pop singer Dua Lipa. Check out the song and the colorful video below.

The song feels like a disco redemption of some of the most popular Elton John songs. Dua Lipa’s vocals are nicely incorporated into the beat and sound in perfect harmony with Elton John. The video looks like a disco fever dream, with a mix of cartoon characters and bright colors.

The Lockdown Sessions Tracklist:

1. Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

2. Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj – Always Love You

3. Surfaces feat. Elton John – Learn To Fly

4. Elton John & Charlie Puth – After All

5. Rina Sawayama8 & Elton John – Chosen Family

6. Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK – The Pink Phantom

7. Elton John & Years & Years – It’s a sin (global reach mix)

8. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

9. Elton John & SG Lewis – Orbit

10. Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Simple Things

11. Jimmie Allen & Elton John – Beauty In The Bones

12. Lil Nas X feat. Elton John – One Of Me

13. Elton John & Eddie Vedder – E-Ticket

14. Elton John & Stevie Wonder – Finish Line

15. Elton John & Stevie Nicks – Stolen Car

16. Glen Campbell & Elton John – I’m Not Gonna Miss You