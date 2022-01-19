Britney Spears Issues Cease and Desist Letter To Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Home News Audrey Herold January 19th, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Back in November, singer, Britney Spears’ conservatorship was terminated. Now, she’s been speaking out on the actions of her family. A cease-and-desist letter was issued by Matthew Rosengart, Spears’ lawyer. The letter was sent to sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, telling her to stop using “derogatory” comments consulting Britney while promoting Things I Should Have Said, her new memoir.

Jamie Lynn gave an interview last week for Good Morning America. During the interview, while promoting her memoir, she calls Britney’s behavior (prior to conservatorship) “erratic,” “paranoid” and “spiraling.” In response to the interview, Britney released a statement via Instagram saying that Jamie Lynn, “never had to work for anything.” She also goes to say that Jamie Lynn really wasn’t around during that time, so she wouldn’t really know what went on. In the memoir, Jamie Lynn accuses her sister of allegedly locking them in room and “grabbing a knife,” Britney denied this ever happening.

The memoir is called out in the cease-and-desist letter for use of “misleading or outrageous claims.” Britney says that her sister “exploited her for monetary gain.”

Britney’s lawyer is also fighting against her father, who wants her to pay his legal fees. Jamie P. Spears, along with multiple others was found associating with the conservatorship. To close out the conservatorship, he’s asking for her to pay for his expenses.

Britney’s legal issues are still running, thankfully, she has been released from the conservatorship. Many fans, were yearning for the pop idols freedom with the ‘Free Britney’ movement. Hopefully, she’ll be free of her family’s monetary demands soon too.