Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden to Perform “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo joined Billy Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden. According to Pitchfork, Rodrigo was brought on stage to perform one of her songs with Billy Joel before Billy Joel returned the favor and sung one of his songs with her.



Rodrigo appeared excited as she appeared on stage, as fan captured footage shows. She was particularly excited to sing her song “Deja Vu” with Billy Joel, which contains the lyrics “Play her piano, but she doesn’t know/That I was the one who taught you Billy Joel”. She says, “Hey, guys! Thank you so much for having me, Billy. I’m such a huge fan, and I kind of wrote this next song about you [referring to Billy Joel]”. The duo then performed Billy Joel’s 1983 hit, “Uptown Girl”.

Rodrigo is no stranger to collaborations with other artists on stage. At Glastonbury 2022, she joined Lily Allen on stage and dedicated their performance of “Fuck You” to the Supreme Court Justices. She also joined Alanis Morissette on stage to perform a cover of Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” at a Los Angeles show. She and Phoebe Bridgers also joined forces to perform on an episode of Austin City Limits on PBS. Meanwhile, Billy Joel recently co-headlined a show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium in late February 2022.