Metallica and Billy Joel Scheduled To Headline Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium In Late February 2022

Home News Joe Hageman October 25th, 2021 - 4:33 PM

Robert Trujillo & James Hetfield

Hard Rocking Metal band Metallica and Industry legend lyricist and singer Billy Joel will headline a concert weekend in Las Vegas’s own Allegiant Stadium. The home to the Las Vegas Raiders will host these two iconoclast artists on February 25 and February 26, 2022, with Metallica being supported by up and coming rock band Greta Van Fleet on February 25 and Billy Joel performing with no supporting acts. Tickets to both of these shows will begin pre-selling on Thursday October 28 at 11 a.m. PST for Billy Joel and 12 p.m. PST for Metallica. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. for both artists.

Billy Joel has not been particularly active in touring or playing festivals in recent years, but he still has consistently done shows, such as his Billy Joel at the Garden concert series at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Metallica on the other hand has been slightly more active, such as recently being announced as headlines at the Mad Cool music festival in 2022. Metallica has also been doing many surprise shows at clubs around the United States, such as in Chicago and San Francisco. Both artists have been resting on their impressive laurels, with Metallica not having released an album since 2016, and Billy Joel not releasing any new studio albums since all the way back in 1993. Their reputation among music fans speaks for itself though, as these shows will undoubtedly attract a huge audience. Both are also well regarded for their live performances, with Billy Joel being a master pianist and Metallica bringing an infectious raucous energy to all of their performances.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson