Olivia Rodrigo Teams Up With Alanis Morissette On Cover Of “You Oughta Know” During L.A. Show

Anaya Bufkin May 25th, 2022 - 6:15 PM

Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette, singers of two of the most influential heartbreak songs ever, united Tuesday night to cover Morissete’s 1995 smash hit “You Oughta Know”. Based on a report by NME, the performance took place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles while Rodrigo was performing at the venue for her current “Sour” tour.

“You Oughta Know” is the lead single from Morissette’s third album Jagged Little Pill. The grunge-like, emotional song expresses Morissette’s frustrations and pain from a bad breakup. The single earned two Grammy awards and sat in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Mainstream Rock charts at the time of its release. It still remains a classic, showing up in the Netflix hit show Bridgerton. Similar to Morissette, Rodrigo also expresses her anger with her ex-partner and their ability to move on so easily. The pop-rock single earned the singer a number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the time of its release, and it is certified platinum. Even though it’s their first time appearing on stage, it’s a match made in heartbreak heaven.

Morissette and Rodrigo’s cover of “You Oughta Know” is the fourth cover on the “Sour” tour. It comes after Veruca Salt’s “Seether”, “Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” and No Doubt’s “Just A Girl.” Rodrigo is seen having a blast, rocking around the stage as the drums kick in. As Morissette sings her song while the crowd follows along, belting out “You oughta know!”. The performance is available to watch below.