Margo Price Shares Dizzying New Song & Video “Been To The Mountain”

August 25th, 2022

Margo Price

According to Consequence, Margo Price released a new song “Been To The Mountain” alongside an accompanying music video. The track was produced by Jonathan Wilson who has previously worked with Angel Olsen and Father John Misty.

The music video was directed by Courtney Hoffman and was shot in Los Angeles. Price explained that her goal with the video was to alter minds and encourage open-mindedness about the world around us. The video follows Price as she drinks a psychedelic tea and goes on a spontaneous adventure, struggling to steady herself as she explores different versions of herself. The song is overall very uplifting with a twangy yet catchy beat layered over Price’s distinct melodic vocals.

Speaking on the track, Price offered, “‘Been To The Mountain’ is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age,” She continues, adding, “I have a lot of high hopes for this next chapter and truly believe this is the most exciting music I’ve ever made in the studio with my band. We have all grown so much, we operate like one single organism – it’s telepathic.”

Price has been quite active this year, earlier this month it was announced that she would be contributing to the forthcoming Billy Joe Shaver tribute album alongside Lucinda Williams, Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff and more. Last month, she joined Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria on their new single “Fight To Make It” in support of reproductive rights following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. In March, Price joined Jason Isbell, Patti Smith, Trey Anastasio and more for the Tibet House benefit concert. Back in February, she announced her new memoir Maybe We’ll Make It for October release. In January, Wilco invited Price, Japanese Breakfast, Rosanne Cash, Terry Allen and more onstage to perform “California Stars.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer