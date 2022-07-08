Margo Price Joins Mavis Staples & Adia Victoria For New Single “Fight To Make It” For Reproductive Rights

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 8th, 2022 - 8:37 PM

Margo Price

Margo Price has teamed up with Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria on a new single called “Fight To Make It.” The song is a part of a benefit for reproductive justice, and all proceeds from sales on Bandcamp will go to NOISE FOR NOW, a national initiative that supports grassroots organizations and abortion access. The song “Fight to Make It” blends modern-day grit with vintage girl-group harmonies to sing out in defiance of gender, race, and class divides. It was written by Price and Jeremy Ivey. You can check out the song and lyric video below.

“Fight To Make It” has Price’s unmistakable twang front and center, and her verses are delivered with the same fiery passion and conviction as her best work. Price’s voice is joined by those of Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria, who provide haunting harmonies on the chorus. The song is a rallying cry for women around America to fight for rights to their own reproductive health decisions.

On the song and the current state of the country, Margo Price says:

“Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America. The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue, this is a human rights issue.

When we stand together and sing together we are stronger. Massive thanks to my friend Adia Victoria for joining me and our mutual hero, the legendary Mavis Staples for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I’m grateful for her contribution to the song.”

Margo Price is known for her no-holds-barred songwriting and raw, unvarnished delivery. She’s also known for being a champion for artists who are underrepresented in the industry, and that includes women. Her genre-defying debut album Midwest Farmer’s Daughter was a breakout success, and her follow-up All American Made has been hailed as one of the best albums of 2017 by critics and fans alike.

Price has been outspoken about the lack of gender diversity in the music industry, and she’s using her platform to help change that. By teaming up with NOISEFORNOW, a national initiative that enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access, she’s working to ensure that all women have the right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their lives.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer