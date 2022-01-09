Jason Isbell, Japanese Breakfast, Margo Price And More Join Wilco Onstage For Live Performance Of “California Stars”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 9th, 2022 - 8:23 PM

In October of 2021, the Chicago rock band Wilco were among three bands who were inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, joining Lucinda Williams and Alejandro Escovedo. Now, over two months later, fans are able to view this festival, along with the musical performances by Wilco and others. Consequence Sound reports that on January 8, PBS broadcasted highlights of this festival in an hour-long showing.

In honor of their induction, Wilco spared no effort in gathering an impressive cast of guest features for their performance, especially for their 1998 track “California Stars.” In their performance of this hit, the rock band welcomed onto the stage Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Japanese Breakfast, Terry Allen, Sheila E. and others. Interested fans can watch this performance of “California Stars” below.

Among the other highlights that night for Wilco was the cover of the group’s “Sky Blue Sky” by singer-songwriter Bill Callahan. Rosanne Cash, who previously won the award in 2017, had the honor of inducting the Chicago band into the hall of fame, and praised them as “heartland laborers in the tower of song, with thick skins and open hearts.”

Wilco are scheduled to perform in August at the Beach Road Weekend festival alongside such artists as Beck, the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell, and many others. In addition, the group have planned their own destination concert, Sky Blue Sky, to take place from January 17 to 21.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried