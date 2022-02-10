Margo Price Announces New Memoir “Maybe We’ll Make It: A Memoir” For Fall 2022

Home News Tara Mobasher February 10th, 2022 - 4:42 PM

Margo Price

Grammy-nominee Margo Price announced that her first book, Maybe We’ll Make It: A Memoir, will launch on October 4, 2022, via the University of Texas Press. The book will center around Price’s musical journey from a 20-year-old moving to Nashville with $57 to her name to a Grammy-nominated artist.

The book will depict the demons Price has overcome throughout her career, including substance abuse and the passing of one of her newborn sons. Maybe We’ll Make It will be Price’s way of reclaiming herself after years of despair. The book will tell Price’s story of maintaining her family and faith, while rejecting temptations within the the music industry, which is often biased against women.

“Margo’s memoir is a gratifying and natural extension of who she is as a songwriter, but just as important is the way it further opens the aperture of women’s music memoir. Getting to go deep into her development as artist, her life as a mother, as a woman with a vision to impart to the world—that’s what makes this book such an incredible read,” series editor Jessica Hopper said.

Price’s memoir will be a piece many artists can relate to on a deeper level, especially those who have often felt like outsiders. Dealing with the loss of herself and those around her, Price will also tell the story of her love for music and collaboration with her husband and songwriting partner, Jeremy Ivey. She will release her life story in the fall.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer