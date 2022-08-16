Lucinda Williams, Margo Price, Willie Nelson & More Contribute To Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album

Home News Skyy Rincon August 16th, 2022 - 3:48 PM

Country legend Billy Joe Shaver passed away back in 2020 due to a stroke. Now, according to Brooklyn Vegan, many of the artists he inspired have collaborated on a new tribute album in his honor.

The album entitled Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver has quite a few star-studded features including contributions from Lucinda Williams, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Amanda Shires, Steve Earle, Margo Price, George Strait and Allison Russell. Other artists featured on the record include Nikki Lane, Ryan Bingham, Rodney Crowell and Edie Brickell. Live Forever features covers of Shaver’s compositions with production from Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher. It is set to release on November 11, which would have marked his 83rd birthday.

“He was just real,” Nelson offered about Shaver’s legacy, adding. “There wasn’t one phony drop of blood in him.”

His final album Long In The Tooth was released back in 2014. He was best known, however, for his songwriting which was utilized on Waylan Jennings’ 1973 album Honky Tonk Heroes. He was a celebrated figure in country music earning the attention of Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and others.

Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver Tracklist

1. Willie Nelson (w/ Lucinda Williams) – Live Forever

2. Ryan Bingham (w/ Nikki Lane) – Ride Me Down Easy

3. Rodney Crowell – Old Five And Dimers Like Me

4. Miranda Lambert – I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)

5. Edie Brickell – I Couldn’t Be Me Without You

6. Nathaniel Rateliff – You Asked Me To

7. George Strait – Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me

8. Amanda Shires – Honky Tonk Heroes

9. Steve Earle – Ain’t No God In Mexico

10. Margo Price – Ragged Old Truck

11. Willie Nelson – Georgia On A Fast Train

12. Allison Russell – Tramp On Your Street

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford