Eddie Vedder Adds Two More Shows in Paso Robles and Las Vegas Following Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder has added two more shows to his tour with Earthlings (which consists of drummer Chad Smith, vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt). Vedder and the band will now be performing following their October 1 performance in Dana Point, CA at the Ohana Festival.

The tour will now include a performance at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA on October 5. There will also be a performance at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV on October 7.

Vedder, who has served as Pearl Jam’s frontman and who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the group in 2017, recently celebrated Joe Strummer’s 70th birthday with a cover of The Mescalero’s “Long Shadow” and an unreleased track titled “Fantastic”. He also joined The Strokes on stage for a performance of “Juicebox” in Seattle. His vocal chords were damaged earlier this year due to French wildfires, which led Pearl Jam to cancel their remaining European tour dates.

The two new tour dates are as follows:

10/5 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

