Pearl Jam Cancel Remaining European Tour Dates Due To Eddie Vedder’s Vocal Cord Damage

Home News Skyy Rincon July 25th, 2022 - 11:14 AM

Washington-based rock band Pearl Jam recently had to cancel their show in Vienna, Austria last week after wildfires in France created too much smoke and dust, damaging frontman Eddie Vedder’s vocal cords. According to Loudwire, the issue has unfortunately persisted leaving Vedder voiceless and unable to perform, forcing the band to cancel the remainder of their European tour dates.

According to Billboard, Vedder’s doctor had advised the band to cancel their shows in Prague and Amsterdam. However, a spokesperson for the band, in conversation with Billboard, reportedly said that tonight’s show at the Ziggo Dome (July 25) is still scheduled to continue as planned. In regards to the cancellation of the previous shows, the band tweeted: “In spite of continuous medical treatment, Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform tonight’s show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam…Thank you enormously for your continued understanding. All of our energies will now be focused on having a show tomorrow.”

In spite of continuous medical treatment, Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform tonight’s show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. This is again the worst possible scenario for the band. pic.twitter.com/KpgG1LQ1yW — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) July 24, 2022

In September, the band is scheduled to kick off their North American leg of the tour with four shows in Canada visiting Quebec, Ottawa, Hamilton and Toronto. The band will then travel through the U.S., playing in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Missouri and Oklahoma before closing out the tour with a show in Denver, Colorado at the Ball Arena on September 22.

Pearl Jam Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/1 Quebec City, QC @Videotron Centre

9/3 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

9/6 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

9/8 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/14 Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

9/16 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/18 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

9/20 Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

9/22 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried