Pearl Jam Cancel Vienna Show After France Wildfires Damaged Eddie Vedder’s Vocal Cords

Stereogum has reported that the acclaimed rock band Pearl Jam has announced that they will be cancelling their upcoming show in Vienna, Austria. The band took to their Instagram page to deliver the news to fans.

The show, scheduled as part of the band’s Summer 2022 tour, was originally set to take place on July 20. However, the band was forced to cancel the performance after the band’s singer and frontman Eddie Vedder’s throat was damaged by smoke and dust from nearby wildfires throughout France. Pearl Jam’s statement explains that “To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.”

The statement goes on to point out that “This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend,” going on to reiterate how sorry they are that this had to occur.

The band’s statement makes clear that all tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and concludes by thanking fans for their understanding. See the full statement via Instagram below.

Pearl Jam previously cancelled two shows in May after their bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for Covid-19.

