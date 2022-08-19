Joe Strummer’s 70th Birthday Celebrated With Release Of Eddie Vedder Cover Of The Mescaleros’ “Long Shadow” & Previously Unheard Track “Fantastic”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 19th, 2022 - 9:17 PM

On Sunday, August 21, what would have been Joe Strummer’s 70th birthday, Dark Horse Records is celebrating the life and music of the late, great Clash frontman with the release of a new cover of The Mescaleros’ “Long Shadow” by Eddie Vedder. Check out the cover below.

In addition, the label is also sharing “Fantastic,” a previously unreleased track from Strummer and The Mescaleros. The song was recorded in December 2002 at the famed Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales, mere weeks after the band played their last ever live show at Liverpool University on November 22, 2002.

The release of “Fantastic” (see below) and “Long Shadow” precede the September 16 arrival of Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years. This first-ever comprehensive collection of Strummer’s work with The Mescaleros includes previously unreleased tracks, demos, and outtakes, alongside remastered editions of the complete Mescaleros catalog, interviews, as well as never-before-seen images.

The cover of “Long Shadow,” is one that will be instantly familiar to fans of Vedder’s work with The Mescaleros. It was a staple in the band’s live sets through the years, and for good reason. The song, which originally appeared on The Mescaleros’ 2003 album Streetcore, is a perfect example of the chemistry between Strummer and Vedder. It’s a gateway into the soul of the late singer, and the impact he had on the man who would later become one of the biggest rock stars in the world.

“Long Shadow” is just one of the many great songs on Streetcore, which is one of the most underrated albums of the early 2000s. As a tribute to Strummer’s legacy, Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years is a must-have for fans of the late singer and his work with The Mescaleros.

Check out both “Long Shadow” and “Fantastic” below. You can pre-order Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years here.

