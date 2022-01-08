Maren Morris Debuts New ’90s Inspired Song And Video “Circles Around This Town”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 8th, 2022 - 7:34 PM

Maren Morris has debuted a new ‘90s inspired single and music video, “Circles Around This Town,” directed by Harper Smith. Morris is nominated for two Grammy awards this year: Best Country Song for “Better Than We Found It” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Chasing After You” with her husband Ryan Hurd.

“I could see the visuals for ‘Circles Around This Town’ the moment I wrote the song,” Maren said. “I’ve always been so inspired by the industrial, blown out colors of music videos from the 90s, so Harper Smith and I wanted the aesthetics of this video to reflect that grainy, devil-may-care attitude of all my female heroes from that era: Sheryl, Fiona, Alanis. Obviously, having a penchant for the nostalgic, we decided to recreate my teenage bedroom and pin old photos of me as a kid on the walls and have me typing on an old PC computer. I knew I didn’t want to take anything too seriously in this video, so all our amplified ‘signs of the universe’ are purposefully campy, but they also ask the viewer, ‘Is the universe actually showing you signs or do you just know when you need to make a real change?’ ‘Circles Around This Town’ is my story, so I felt like I truly got to relive my journey from Texas to Nashville again.”

“Circles Around This Town” is an upbeat, positive country tune led by a rhythmic guitar, a poppy drum beat and Maren Morris’ smooth vocals. Morris shines with a beautiful vocal performance and she’s complemented nicely with a great instrumental. The chorus of the song is an uplifting breath of fresh air. In the music video, Morris is literally driving in circles in a retro brown car.

Back in October 2021, Maren Morris performed at Moon Crush’s Harvest Moon music festival in Topeka, Kansas.