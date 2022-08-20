Lorde Shares Breathtaking New Music Video For “Oceanic Feeling”

Home News Finneas Gregory August 20th, 2022 - 2:07 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Grammy award-winning musician Lorde has recently released a brand new music video for her song “Oceanic Feeling” from her critically acclaimed 2021 album Solar Power. According to an article from Pitchfork, the music video for “Oceanic Feeling” is the sixth music video featuring tracks from Solar Power. Additionally, like the other recent music videos, Lorde co-directed the video with director Joel Kefali. The music video is available to view on Youtube, where it has amassed several hundred thousand views and over 20,000 likes since being uploaded yesterday, August 19.

The music video is very visually impressive and features several sweeping shots of the ocean, intercut with Lorde singing the lyrics to “Oceanic Feeling” while undertaking several beach-related activities such as swimming and fishing.

Musically, the song is incredibly impressive, and the ethereal vocals and the sparse instrumentation fit the laid-back tone of the accompanying video very well.

Aside from the recent string of impressive music videos, Lorde has spent much of this year on tour; performing at venues all over the world, such as Glastonbury, Primavera Sound Barcelona and Primavera Sound Latin America as well as the upcoming All Things Go festival in Washington D.C.

Overall, fans of Lorde are sure to enjoy this brand new music video for the song “Oceanic Feeling” from her hit 2021 album Solar Power.

