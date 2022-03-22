Lorde Multiplies In New Video For “Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 22nd, 2022 - 7:19 PM

Iconic singer, Lorde, has released an official music video for “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All) from her newly-released and critically-acclaimed album Solar Power. The Grammy-nominated artist released this music video just weeks before the start of her Solar Power Tour.

In the music video, directed by Joel Kefali, Lorde revisits younger versions of herself to impart her knowledge as someone “who’s seen it all.” In this song about growth, Lorde details the different stages in her life where she’s thought she was done growing. She splits up her life thus far into the Child, the Lover and the Gardener.

While the Child represents her most youthful and innocent stage, the Lover represents the young woman she once was, in all her ingenuity. The Gardener represents Lorde at her wisest stage – her current stage. She says she dressed herself in her own clothes for this character.

“Couldn’t wait to turn 15, then I blink and it’s been 10 years. Growing up a little at a time then all at once,” Lorde sings with her three selves.

“…this song is me in communication with another version of me, trying to send along the wisdom I’ve started to gather along the way. When we were plotting the video, Joel brought up some old film/TV tropes about groupings of women. It inspired me to identify three distinct parts of myself, and imagine what would happen if these parts were able to meet… the Child in her purple lipstick and silver jewelry, big curls thrown over to one side, skipping and bouncing like I did as a six year old; the Lover, a baby woman in red with a little diamanté eye, waking up hungover and divine; and the Gardener, me at my wisest and most crunchy, dressed in my own clothes.”

Lorde has taken the world by storm since her debut as a 16-year-old in 2013 with Pure Heroine. The album won two Grammy Awards and went triple-platinum, thanks to singles “Royals” and “Team.” This album was followed by Melodrama in 2017, which earned Lorde a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards. In August 2021, Lorde released Solar Power, which she will soon be performing on tour.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna