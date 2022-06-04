Primavera Sound Barcelona Apologizes Amidst Complaints Of Overcrowding, Lack Of Water Access And Larges Queues

Home News Mohammad Halim June 4th, 2022 - 12:02 PM

Primavera Sound, for those that are unfamiliar, is a music festival that is currently held at Barcelona Spain. Its first showing was June 2, last Thursday. And will go on until today, Saturday June 4. The festival is having recognized artists host the stage including Dua Lipa, Lorde and Tyler The Creator. However, the festival is looking to have some bad luck in their hands.

Just two days ago, rock band The Strokes had to cancel their showing at the festival due to a positive covid test for one of their bandmates. Now, the festival is hearing some backlash about the recent shows. Many people attended complained about the lack of water, insane queues, and the overcrowded space.

Many fans took it to twitter to express their complaint. One person wrote, “I’ve been going to Primavera almost yearly for over a decade and last night was the worst I’ve ever seen it in terms of organisation. Insane queues for everything, overcrowding, hard to get to some stages and actually see bands, atrocious access to water. Total shitshow”.

I’ve been going to Primavera almost yearly for over a decade and last night was the worst I’ve ever seen it in terms of organisation. Insane queues for everything, overcrowding, hard to get to some stages and actually see bands, atrocious access to water. Total shitshow. — Daniel Dylan Wray (@DanielDylanWray) June 3, 2022

One fan included a video of the long lines just for drinks and water.

Have always loved @Primavera_Sound but there’ve been terrible decisions made this year: massively oversold, hour long queue for drinks, no access to water, headline stages side by side, the dance area made a 20 min walk away cos they’re keeping the 5 min bridge walk just for VIPs — Danny Wright (@dethink2survive) June 3, 2022

Luckily, Primavera addressed these concerns and apologized, stating that the reason for all the issues was due to a lack of staff.

Hoy, segunda jornada de Primavera Sound. Somos conscientes de los problemas en los servicios de barras ayer y os pedimos disculpas. Estamos trabajando sin descanso para solucionarlos y que podamos disfrutar todos de las próximas jornadas como nos merecemos. Nos vemos esta tarde. — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 3, 2022

They’ve also fixed a number of issues, including adding more water stations, hired more employees and fixed the wifi issues when addressed by the NME. “Throughout today we will be announcing all these measures, plus probably some more that we are still working with.”