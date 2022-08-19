Demi Lovato Embraces Metal Roots In New Song “Freak”; Opens Up About Experience With ‘Survivor’s Guilt’

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 19th, 2022 - 10:14 PM

Demi Lovato has returned with a new song called “Freak,” and it’s a metal song! The song is off of her upcoming album HOLY FVCK, and it’s a return to her pop-rock roots. In the song, Lovato reflects on her own experience with survivor’s guilt, which is something she’s struggled with since she survived a near-fatal overdose in 2018, according to Consequence.

Lovato opens up about feeling survivor’s guilt over the death of Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose just weeks after the singer survived her own. The song is reflective of this struggle, with lyrics like “I’m waking up right now / And they never will / Again, I still can’t understand.”

This song is a raw and emotional look at Lovato’s experience with drug use and survivor’s guilt. It’s a powerful song that is sure to resonate with fans who have gone through similar experiences or anyone whose gone through grief and loss that they can’t quite explain, with roots in guilt, anger, and remorse.

“Freak” features U.K. alt-punk artist YUNGBLUD, who delivers a verse that feels like the edge of anger and sorrow. The fitting metal backdrop to Lovato’s emotional words makes for a haunting and healing song, cathartic and disorienting. Though short, the lyrics pack a hard punch, and the energy is palpable throughout, especially if you know Lovato for her more pop hits.

This song is a must-listen for anyone who’s a fan of genre-benders or Demi Lovato’s previous work. You can check it out below. HOLY FUVK is out now.