Demi Lovato Announces New Album HOLY FVCK for August 2022 Release and Fall 2022 Tour Dates

The Grammy-nominated popstar and singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has announced their 8th studio album, titled HOLY FVCK. The project is set to drop on August 19 through Island Records, and is available for preorder here. Not long after the the album’s release, Lovato will begin their Fall 2022 HOLY FVCK Tour, named in honor of the new project.

This 16 track album intends to explore Lovato’s pop-punk and rock roots while talking about their life experiences. Speaking on the album’s creation, Demi Lovato states that “The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself.” The artist goes on to address the fans, saying “To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

The lead single off the new project, “Skin of my Teeth,” is scheduled to release June 10 along with a music video. Lovato will also be debuting this single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the night before, June 9. See Holy FVCK‘s album art below.

Demi Lovato’s upcoming HOLY FVCK Tour is set to kick off with a show on August 13 in Springfield Illinois. The tour will feature guest acts DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent. The South American leg of the tour will begin on August 30 with a performance in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and will be followed up with two more shows in Brazil, as well as shows in Argentina, Chile and Columbia. On September 22, Lovato will go on to perform more shows in North America, concluding after 32 total shows with a performance in Irving, Texas on November 6. See the full list of North and South American tour dates below.

HOLY FVCK TOUR SOUTH AMERICA DATES

8/30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço das Américas

9/02 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada do Mineirão

9/04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio (FESTIVAL)

9/07 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

9/09 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

9/13 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

HOLY FVCK TOUR U.S. DATES

8/13 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

8/14 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair

9/22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

9/23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

9/25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds *

9/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

9/28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater ^

9/30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

10/03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

10/05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre ^

10/07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit ^

10/09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

10/10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ^

10/13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

10/15 – Toronto, ON – History ^

10/16 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

10/18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre ^

10/21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10/23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

10/25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

10/28 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

10/30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center *

11/01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans *

11/03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

11/06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Supporting Acts

* DEAD SARA

^ Royal & The Serpent

HOLY FVCK will follow Demi Lovato’s previous studio album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.