Demi Lovato Shares Energetic New Song And Video “Skin Of My Teeth”

Demi Lovato, world renowned sensation, puts their pop-star title in hibernation as they announces their newest album titled HOLY FVCK- according to LoudWire,where they put a new spin into the rock-genre. In addition to the great news, Lovato has just released what they have been working on since their last hit, “Met Him Last Night”, back in 2021. The new track, “Skin Of My Teeth” also features a new music video to go along with it!

The new music video starts off with Lovato in a bath tub; lights are gloomy until the room brightens. Lovato turns to the camera to start off with the badass line- “Demi leaves rehab again”. Referencing their iconic and brave battle against their drug addiction. From then, longtime fans of Lovato will notice a big change in beat. The new track is filled to the brim with rock and roll-electric guitars and drums go ham in this two-and-a-half minute single.

The entire track is a tribute to not only their comeback as an artist, but as Lovato’s progress into healing from their battle. The music video contains a man observing news article’s and holding a camera to Lovato’s suffering (possibly a reference to the press curious about Lovato). Yet, Lovato tackles him to the ground, a metaphor for their triumph and success. The video also addresses the need to be alone while they combat their mental health the press, “Won’t you try to have some mercy on me?”

