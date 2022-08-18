Destination Chaos Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Iggy Pop, Descendents, Parquet Courts And More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2022 - 2:59 PM

According to Consequence, Destination Chaos’s inaugural festival lineup has just been announced with Iggy Pop, Descendents and Parquet Courts slated as headliners. The event is scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 4 at the Senator Puerto Plata Resort and Spa in the Dominican Republic.

The new festival was produced by Mark Stern who had previously worked as the producer for Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Bowling festival. Speaking on the concept for the festival, Stern commented, “Destination Chaos is so much more than just a music festival, it’s a party in paradise, offering everything you could want to do, taste and experience without a single bill once you arrive.”

The lineup also includes sets from Gogol Bordello, Peter Hook & The Light (who will be performing Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures in full), Amyl And The Sniffers, Bouncing Souls, Shame, Amigo The Devil, The Bronx, The Chats, Starcrawler, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bridge CIty Sinners, Grade 2, Thick, Moscow Death Brigade, Crazy And The Brains and Vicious Dreams. There will also be comedy performances from Josh Adam Meyers, Eddie Pepitone, Natalie Cuomo, JT Haberstaat, Casey Balsham and Joe Sib.

Back in April, Iggy Pop teamed up with Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe for Oni’s new track “Secrets.” Descendents have been included on the Punk In Drublic Baltimore, Worcester and Ashbury Park lineups alongside Face To Face, NOFX and more. Back in February, Parquet Courts teamed up with Cate Le Bon to cover Bill Nelson’s 1981 classic song “Do You Dream In Color.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat