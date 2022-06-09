Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival Announces Fall Date In Baltimore, MD Featuring NOFX, Descendents, Face To Face and More

Home News Federico Cardenas June 9th, 2022 - 7:02 PM

The Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival has officially announced the day it will take place in Baltimore, Maryland. The festival is set to take place in a variety of areas, including Baltimore, Worcester, Detroit, Asbury Park, Greenwood Village and Cleveland. The Baltimore installment of the festival is scheduled to take place at Port Covington on October 1.

The festival has described itself as a place to experience both beer and punk, with the music being preceded by a three hour period of “craft beer testing.” During this period, guests will be able to buy food from local vendors and food trucks, including vegan options. While general admissions allow access to both beer tasting and music, VIP entry into tasting begins one hour earlier, as well as offering spots with more shade and upgraded bathrooms.

Tickets for the event will be made available on June 10 at www.punkindrublicfest.com. The event is for ages 21 and over.

The Baltimore Punk in Drublic festival is set to include a variety of punk acts, including the Los Angeles based punk rock outfit NOFX and the Manhattan Beach based punk rock band Descendants. NOFX previously released their first album since 2016, Single Album. Descendants have also recently released a new project titled 9th & Walnut. Joining these bands will be the punk acts Face to Face, T.S.O.L., The Lawrence Arms, Night Birds, Suzi Moon and others.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat.