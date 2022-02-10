Parquet Courts & Cate Le Bon Cover Bill Nelson’s “Do You Dream In Colour” Live At NYC Show

Home News Lauren Floyd February 10th, 2022 - 5:16 PM

Photo Credit: Kayln Oyer

At one point a playlist favorite of none other than former U.S. President Barack Obama, Parquet Courts recently joined Welsh musician Cate Le Bon to give their take on Bill Nelson’s “Do You Dream In Colour” live in NYC.

The American rock band synchronize well with Le Bon’s alto vocals. Together their version is strikingly similar to Nelson’s original in that it engages the crowd with its quirky line delivery, consistent guitar strums and drum kick (perfectly pitched to the original) and stays true to the breakout session at the end. The live performance adds even more character to the song and subdues the crowd under a glow of purple LEDs.

According to Stereogum, the live performance came to be sort of on a whim. Le Bon was out on the New York town when she ran into friends Andrew Savage and Austin Brown of Parquet Courts. A few conversations later and the group of musicians would cover “Do You Dream In Colour,” perfect for their upbeat, charismatic styles of music.

Cate Le Bon released new music recently, according to mxdwn, with her January single “Remember Me.”

