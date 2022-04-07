Silverstein Share Heavy New Single “Die Alone” Featuring Comeback Kid’s Andrew Neufeld

Canadian rock band Silverstein released a new song, “Die Alone,” featuring guest vocals from Comeback Kid’s Andrew Neufeld as part of their upcoming album Misery Made Me. The album will be released May 6.
“I wanted to explore the meaning of Misery as a main theme throughout the album,” vocalist Shane Told said in a statement. “Despite the mountains climbed and boulders pushed during recent years, we were confronted by the weight and misery of staying relatively in the same place for a long period of time. Finding peace in the reality of this misery became important. The record is about the acceptance of a new reality and adapting to it.”
The upcoming album will feature guests Neufeld, Cold Blood’s Trevor Daniel, Devil Wears Prada’s Mike Hranica and nothing,nowhere.
The group has been on tour since March 26, and will continue until November 8 in Los Angeles. They will travel through Austin, Edinbug, Corpus Christi, New Haven, Rochester, Louisville, Leeds, Lille, Augsburg, Budapest, Hannover, Pratteln, Milan, Columbus, Las Vegas and other cities along the way. Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prade and ERRA will join the group on select dates.
Misery Made Me
01 – Our Song
02 – Die Alone (ft. Andrew Neufeld)
03 – Ultraviolet
04 – Cold Blood (ft. Trevor Daniel)
05 – It’s Over
06 – The Altar / Mary
07 – Slow Motion (ft. Mike Hranica)
08 – Don’t Wait Up
09 – Bankrupt
10 – Live Like This (ft. nothing, nowhere.)
11 – Misery
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi