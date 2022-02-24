Silverstein Announce New Album Misery Made Me; Share Lead Single “Ultraviolet”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 24th, 2022 - 4:56 PM

Shane Todd of Silverstien.

The Canadian rock band, Silverstein, have announced the upcoming release of their album Misery Made Me on May 6, and have released the lead single and video, “Ultraviolet.” The band’s worldwide tour will begin next month.

Like several albums of this generation, Silverstein’s Misery Made Me exposes modern fears of angst, doom-scrolling, and disassociating manifesting themselves in the band. With themes of isolation, anxiety, and loneliness, the album covers the typical challenges of living in the digital age.

“I wanted to explore the meaning of ‘Misery’ as a main theme throughout the album,” vocalist Shane Told said. “Despite the mountains climbed and boulders pushed during recent years, we were confronted by the weight and misery of staying relatively in the same place for a long period of time. Finding peace in the reality of this misery became important. The record is about the acceptance of a new reality and adapting to it.”

Misery Made Me is Silverstein’s way of accepting their struggles but not allowing themselves to be buried by them. In “Ultraviolet,” the band sings of this endless anxiety and helplessness. The music video shows the band’s lead singer having his brain rewired, to presumably have some semblance of control over his thoughts. “As it all unfolds, I learn that I have no control,” he sings.

The band’s tour will commence March 26 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and conclude November 8 in Los Angeles, California. The full tour dates, “Ultraviolet” music video, and track list can be viewed below.

SILVERSTEIN LIVE DATES:

Mar 26 – Fort Wayne, IN | Clyde Theatre ~

Mar 27 – Milwaukee, WI | Eagles Ballroom ~

Mar 28 – Des Moines, IA | Val Air ~

Mar 30 – Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium ~

Apr 01 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex ~

Apr 02 – Las Vegas, NV | Brooklyn Bowl ~

Apr 03 – San Jose, CA | San Jose Civic ~

Apr 05 – Anaheim, CA | House of Blues ~

Apr 06 – Anaheim, CA | House of Blues ~

Apr 07 – Phoenix, AZ | Van Buren ~

Apr 09 – Lubbock, TX | Lonestore Amphitheatre ~

Apr 10 – Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion ~

Apr 12 – Austin, TX | Stubbs ~

Apr 13 – Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena ~

Apr 15 – Corpus Christi, TX | Concrete Street Amphitheatre ~

Apr 17 – Nashville, TN | Wildhorse Saloon ~

Apr 19 – St Augustine, FL | St Augustine Amphitheatre ~

Apr 21 – Columbia, SC | The Senate ~

Apr 22 – Richmond, VA | The National ~

Apr 23 – Raleigh, NC | The Ritz ~

Apr 24 – Norfolk, VA | The Norva ~

Apr 26 – Providence, RI | The Strand ~

Apr 27 – Long Island, NY | The Paramount ~

Apr 29 – Trenton, NJ | Cure Insurance Arena ~

Apr 30 – New Haven, CT | College Street Music Hall ~

May 01 – Rochester, NY | The Armory ~

May 03 – Louisville, KY | Old Forester’s Paristown Hall ~

Jun 03 – Leeds, UK | Slam Dunk

Jun 04 – Hatfield, UK | Slam Dunk

Jun 06 – Lille, FR | TBC w/ August Burns Red

Jun 07 – Augsburg, DE | Kantine

Jun 08 – Budapest, HU | Budapest Park w/ Billy Talent

Jun 11 – Bremen, DE | Tower

Jun 12 – Aarhus, DK | Train w/ Beartooth, August Burns Red

Jun 14 – Hannover, DE | MusikZentrum w/ Beartooth

Jun 15 – Hamburg, DE | Gruenspan w/ Being As An Ocean, Sperling

Jun 17 – Bischofsmais.DE | Rock the Hill (Festival)

Jun 18 – Mannheim, DE | Delta Bash (Festival)

Jun 19 – Pratteln, CH | Z7 Wild Dayz (Festival)

Jun 21 – Milan, IT | INFEST (Festival)

Jun 22 – Graz, AT | Orpheum w/ Beartooth

Jun 23 – Nuremberg, DE | Z-Bau w/ Beartooth

Jun 24 – Ysselsteyn, NL | Jera On Air (Festival)

Jun 25 – Munster, DE | Vainstream (Festival)

Jun 26 – Ferropolis, DE | Full Force (Festival)

Aug 06 – Columbus, OH | Express Live ~

Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Nov 08 – Emo’s Not Dead Cruise | Los Angeles, CA – Ensenada, Mexico

~ w/ Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA