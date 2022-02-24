Silverstein Announce New Album Misery Made Me; Share Lead Single “Ultraviolet”

The Canadian rock band, Silverstein, have announced the upcoming release of their album Misery Made Me on May 6, and have released the lead single and video, “Ultraviolet.” The band’s worldwide tour will begin next month.
Like several albums of this generation, Silverstein’s Misery Made Me exposes modern fears of angst, doom-scrolling, and disassociating manifesting themselves in the band. With themes of isolation, anxiety, and loneliness, the album covers the typical challenges of living in the digital age.
“I wanted to explore the meaning of ‘Misery’ as a main theme throughout the album,” vocalist Shane Told said. “Despite the mountains climbed and boulders pushed during recent years, we were confronted by the weight and misery of staying relatively in the same place for a long period of time. Finding peace in the reality of this misery became important. The record is about the acceptance of a new reality and adapting to it.”
Misery Made Me is Silverstein’s way of accepting their struggles but not allowing themselves to be buried by them. In “Ultraviolet,” the band sings of this endless anxiety and helplessness. The music video shows the band’s lead singer having his brain rewired, to presumably have some semblance of control over his thoughts. “As it all unfolds, I learn that I have no control,” he sings.
The band’s tour will commence March 26 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and conclude November 8 in Los Angeles, California. The full tour dates, “Ultraviolet” music video, and track list can be viewed below.
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer