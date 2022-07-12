Zack de la Rocha Injures Leg During Rage Against The Machine Concert In Chicago

Home News Skyy Rincon July 12th, 2022 - 10:05 AM

Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Public Service Announcement Tour’ has been quite eventful thus far. Only two shows in and vocalist Zack de la Rocha has sustained an injury.

According to Consequence, de la Rocha was forced to sit through a majority of the band’s Chicago, Illinois concert after injuring his leg during the performance on Monday. Initially, he was helped off stage by crew members but eventually returned after a brief period. They resumed playing with the singer sat on a monitor. He attempted to get up throughout the show but could not put weight on his injury and thus stayed seated.

Addressing the crowd following his return to stage, de la Rocha explained, “I don’t know what happened to my leg right now. Straight up, but you know what? We’re gonna keep this fucking shit going. I can crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for you all tonight.”

As the show ended, each band member hugged de la Rocha as he was carried offstage by crew members. The concert is the second of 50 forthcoming shows; it is unclear if his injury will affect the rest of the tour.

RATM’s first show made headlines for its activism. During the concert, the band projected video messages lambasting the overturn of Roe v. Wade, addressing the lack of universal paid parental leave, Black maternal mortality rates, gun violence and more. Previously, the band pledged $475,000 to abortion access organizations.

After sustaining the injury, Zack de la Rocha was helped off stage by the band’s crew members. Following a brief break, the concert resumed with de la Rocha performing while seated on a monitor. pic.twitter.com/ZXYUtwObvX — Consequence (@consequence) July 12, 2022

After finishing the show, Zack de la Rocha was embraced by each member of Rage, and then carried off the stage by members of the band’s crew. pic.twitter.com/H2wfP2pXqv — Consequence (@consequence) July 12, 2022

Photo Credit: Marv Watson