Rage Against The Machine To Donate $75,000 To Anti-Racism & Indigenous Climate Action Charities

Home News Lucy Yang July 24th, 2022 - 1:56 PM

Today’s story is about another big donation made to charity by the band, Rage Against The Machine. Officially, they announced the donation on Twitter yesterday.

“Charity tickets purchased by our fans at Tuesday’s Hamilton, Ontario show raised $75,000,” the band tweeted. “These funds will be distributed by WhyHunger and Polaris Institute to support the Roots of Justice and Indigenous Climate Action organizations in Hamilton.” According to their respective websites, Roots of Justice holds anti-racism workshops and other training for people of all colors, while Indigenous Climate Action focuses on “uplifting Indigenous voices, sovereignty, and stewardship of the lands and waters for future generations.” (Loudwire)

Check out the announcement from their twitter page for yourself:

Previously, there has been an ongoing chain of generosity from RATM. This is their second sizable portion donation fund after the $475,000 to reproductive rights.

“RATM has been front and center of the music community since returning to live touring last month. Their first show in 11 years garnered press for it’s fierce messaging and powerful performance. Then vocalist Zack de la Rocha broke his leg, continuing to perform while seated. All the while, fans of Rage were continuing to discover their “wokeness.” (Seriously, where TF have you been, dude?) Also, guitarist Tom Morello was recently the target of All That Remains singer Phil Labonte’s ire over imagined rampant profits of non-ethically sourced Wah pedals. (Totally unproven, BTW.)” (Loudwire)

For more updates and news on the band, make sure to check out mxdwn’s latest articles!

Photo Credit: Marv Watson