Japan Is Loud Album Released Featuring Exclusive New Songs From Boris, Melt Banana, Otoboke Beaver And More

Adult Swim has released a compilation of exclusive new songs that showcase the diversity of the sound in the Japanese rock scene. Toonami producer and editor Jonny Rej curated the album, Japan is Loud, which debuted last week on HBO Max as part of the Adult Swim Festival, but which is now widely available for free streaming.

The album features thirteen previously unreleased songs – contributions come from a diverse range of bands such as Otoboke Beaver, BORIS, Melt Banana, DMBQ, Oddly, Looprider, Futtachi, Nengu, Souk, P-iPLE, Mophing People, Tsushimamire, and Skitklass. The collection showcases Adult Swim’s commitment to the music industry – in curating this album, Rej hopes to attract a wider audience toward the Japanese rock industry.

Adult Swim has attempted to both foster relations with long-standing talent and to attract attention towards new artists on the scene. Dethklok was recently seen at their Adult Swim Festival, performing for the first time in three years. Adult Swim Singles also released Nothing and Midwife’s “This Man’s Gift” last December, and Chromeo similarly released their song “Real Breezy” in the same month.

The tracklist for Japan is Loud is as follows:

JAPAN IS LOUD TRACK LIST

Oddly “Alligator” Otoboke Beaver “Chu Chu Song” Looprider “Red” Melt Banana “To Raffle or Not to Raffle” Mophing People “I Don’t Care” Boris “X” P-iPLE “Dark Matter” Skitklass “Hatred and Sadness” Tsushimamire “Show You My Soy Sauce” Nengu “Smile Magnet Boy” Souk “The Consumer” Futtachi “WAQ” DMBQ “Psychic Obsession”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat