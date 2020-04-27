Chance The Rapper Has Been Posting Unfinished Songs Featuring Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Daniel Caesar and More on Instagram

Home News Aaron Grech April 27th, 2020 - 3:31 PM

Chicago performer Chance The Rapper has been posting unfinished songs on his Instagram page as of late, which features the likes of rap artists such as Lil Wayne and Young Thug, along with singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar. The eight new unfinished tracks are mostly under three minutes, with the exception of one song.

Lil Wayne and Young Thug appear on the longest track from the releases titled number 8, which sounds like a return to the work Chance The Rapper had done during Coloring Book. The third track featured Caesar, who croons over the song, staying true to Chance The Rapper’s blend of R&B and hip hop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Apr 26, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram @danielcaesar A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Apr 21, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT

The remaining songs are also solo efforts put forward by the performer, which covers a range of styles that he has used from the soul and jazz laden Acid Rap, all the way to the pop hybrid he utilized for his last album The Big Day. As of press time it is unknown whether the performer will add these released demos to a newly formed project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Apr 25, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Apr 24, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Apr 24, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram Instagram Song 2 A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Apr 21, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Apr 19, 2020 at 11:19pm PDT

Lil Wayne and Young Thug both appeared on Chance The Rapper’s 2017 mixtape Coloring Book, which served as his third mixtape release at the time. Young Thug appeared on the song “Mixtape” while Lil Wayne appeared alongside influential Atlanta trap artist 2 Chainz for the song “No Problem” and its music video.

Chance The Rapper’s most recent album release The Big Day came out last year, and held features from Justin Vernon, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, CocoRosie, Randy Newman, DaBaby and Smino. A music video for his single “We Go High” came out last October.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado