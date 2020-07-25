Jessie Ware Asks “What’s Your Pleasure” and Gets You Dancing in New Video

Home News Paige Willis July 25th, 2020 - 1:46 PM

Club ready song “What’s Your Pleasure,” by Jessie Ware is ready to be a dance anthem. Ware has released a new video to go with her song, and the visuals set the mood for the aesthetic of the song.

The video includes dancers of all different shapes and sizes being free with their bodies. Within the video there is a mixture of choreographed moves as well as dancing that seems to be impromptu and free moving. With sensual movements, provocative clothing and leather gloves the music video gets a little steamy.



Sonically, the song is very reminiscent of the 80s techno era. There is a steady, straight beat in the song that gives the essence of electronic music, with ghostly enticing vocals in the background. The beat of the song makes the audience want to get up and dance themselves and just let loose with the song.

The album What’s Your Pleasure was released mid July and charted at number three on the UK charts, making this the highest charted album that she has released thus far. In May the British singer released a single from her album titled “Save A Kiss,” which is also a dance beat and mix of disco and house.

When Ware first announced her album release, it was originally set for a June release date but got pushed to July, she also released a single to go along with it that included a video titled “Spotlight.” The song has a funk energy, that like her other two singles from the album, inspires the listener to get up and dance.