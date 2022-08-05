Slipknot Share Dynamic New Single “Yen”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 5th, 2022 - 9:31 PM

Slipknot fans are rejoicing as a second track from the band’s forthcoming album, The End, So Far, has been released today. “Yen” is a pounding, energetic song that showcases the band’s exceptional range, as well as their ability to relentlessly chart new ground and push the boundaries of rock music.

The new album, which is set to be released on September 30th, will be the band’s first since their highly successful 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind. The End, So Far is available for pre-order today, with several vinyl variants available. Pre-order those here.

“Yen” is another hearty reminder of Slipknot’s ability to create catchy yet heavy songs. Sure to create some stiff necks, “Yen” is one more reason to get excited for The End, So Far. It begins with Slipknot’s soft side, with a gentle melody and Corey Taylor’s raspy voice, which is then followed by a flurry of drums and guitars. As the song progresses, it only gets heavier, with Taylor’s voice becoming more aggressive. The track is a nearly sensual experience, with the band’s signature brutality and heaviness.

The first single from the album, “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”, was released last month along with an official music video directed by the band’s own M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan. The track was met with widespread acclaim, with The FADER declaring “It absolutely rips,” and Rolling Stone praising it as a “punishing new elegy.” You can check it out here.

With the release of “Yen”, Slipknot are once again proving why they are one of the most popular and enigmatic bands in the world, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of their new album later this month. Check out the release below, and scroll down for the upcoming album’s tracklist and upcoming show dates.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

The End, So Far Tracklist:

1. Adderall

2. The Dying Song (Time To Sing)

3. The Chapeltown Rag

4. Yen

5. Hive Mind

6. Warranty

7. Medicine For The Dead

8. Acidic

9. Heirloom

10. H377

11. De Sade

12. Finale

Upcoming Shows:

9/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/21 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

9/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival*

9/24 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/27 – Austin, TX @ Germania Amphitheatre

9/28 – Dallas, TX @ Do Equis Pavilion

10/1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chin Pavilion

10/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

10/6 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival*

10/7 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre