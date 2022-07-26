Slipknot’s Michael Pfaff Injures Ankle, Vows To Continue Performing

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2022 - 12:44 PM

Iowa-based heavy metal band Slipknot has been quite active in the touring department this year with their Slipknot Roadshow Tour, their various festival appearances and co-headlining shows. Touring itself can be quite difficult, flying from country to country, going on hour-long road trips and checking into an innumerable amount of hotels; but injuries can only make it worse.

According to Blabbermouth, recently, while on tour in Europe, Slipknot’s Michael Pfaff, also known as Tortilla Man, injured his ankle. He posted photos of his bruised and bandaged leg on Instagram on Sunday, July 24 with the caption: “SLIPKNOT….if you don’t get hurt once in a while, you’re probably not doing it right. See you Tuesday, VERONA.” It is unclear how or when the musician injured himself but he has since vowed that he will continue to perform and that he is alright.

“Ooopsy. Should have practiced. I’m aight! See you tomorrow VERONA!!!!!!!” He wrote in another captioned post on his social media. He also recently posted a behind the stage photo on his Instagram story, signaling that he is ready to perform.

The band will be continuing their European trek before diving into their U.S. tour dates in early September through October. Check out the full itinerary below.

Slipknot Summer & Fall 2022 European & U.S. Tour Dates

7/27 – Graz, AT @ Messe Open Air

7/28 – Prague, CZE @ O2 Arena

7/30 – Oberhausen, DE @ KNOTFEST Germany 2022

8/1 – Le Grand-Saconnex, CH @ Arena Genève

8/3 – Bratislava, SK @ Ondrej Nepela Arena

8/5 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air 2022

8/7 – Gdansk, PL @ ERGO Arena

8/11 – Tallinn, EE @ Saku Suurhall

8/13 – Turku, FI @ KNOTFEST Finland 2022

8/15 – Malmö, SE @ Malmö Arena

8/18 – Charleville-Mezieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert

8/19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival 2022

9/8-11 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/21 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

9/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life 2022

9/24 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/27 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

10/1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

10/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

10/6- Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2022

10/7 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre