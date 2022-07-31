Slipknot Perform “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” Live For First Time

Home News Sam July 31st, 2022 - 4:52 PM

Slipknot Performs “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” live for the first time in Prague, Czechia. During their latest stop of the 2022 European Tour, Slipknot performed another single off their upcoming album The End, So far. This is the first live appearance of their new single, “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

Slipknot’s frontman Cory Taylor expresses his tiredness in the attempts to change people: “I still obviously support and believe in all the causes that I’m very passionate about, but at the same time, I just realized that people aren’t going to change – and I’m done trying to change people. It’s wasted effort, and it takes time away from the people that I actually care about,” he continued. “Until I see real shit, I’m just not going to care anymore. It’s like, ‘If you motherfuckers want to kill each other, go ahead. I’m just gonna stand back and will not be in the line of fire,’ because I’m tired of the idiocy. I can only watch stupid shit for fucking so long. So yeah, it’s me basically going, ‘Go ahead, just fucking beat the living shit out of each other and see what happens.’” According to Loudwire.

This comes from his perception on the state of weariness and discontent many in the world seem to be in, and is the focal point of the new single. In the live performance video, Corey Taylor addresses the concerns about the new albums name and with many thinking it may be the end of the band, and that it couldn’t in his words, “be further from the fucking truth.”