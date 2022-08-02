Hot Chip Debut Title Track From Upcoming Album Freakout/Release

Home News Skyy Rincon August 2nd, 2022 - 5:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

English electronic pop band Hot Chip just released their newest single “Freakout/Release.” The single serves as the title track for their forthcoming album which is set to arrive on August 19 via Dom Mart.

“Freakout/Release” opens with robotic vocals that are stylistically weaved throughout the track. It is a catchy blend of electronic distortion and more traditional instrumentation. The song is an undeniably energetic stadium-ready anthem that is sure to have fans hitting replay.

“Freakout/Release is about pent-up energy and the need for release, and escape. It’s also about making sense of music, and at times being plagued by the thing you focus on – music never leaves my head for a second, which is usually a good feeling, but it can feel claustrophobic at times too,” Frontman Alexis Taylor continues, “It’s also about finding your place in relation to music and to performing.”

The song marks the third offering from the record following the release of “Down” and “Eleanor.” The band recently revealed their cover of Beastie Boys’ 1994 hit “Sabotage.” Back in April, the group joined Brian Eno, Big Thief, Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, Jarvis Cocker, Death Cab For Cutie and Dry Cleaning for an Earth Day charity album. In spring 2022, the band toured North America featuring support from LA Priest.

Hot Chip will be kicking off their UK and European summer and fall 2022 tour dates with a show in Glasgow at Junction 1 on August 5. They will visit other parts of the UK including notable performances in Brighton and London as well as a four day consecutive residency at o2 Academy Brixton. The band will also visit Spain, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands before finishing off the trek with a concert in Paris, France at L’Olympia on October 8.

Hot Chip UK & European Summer & Fall 2022 Tour Dates

8/5 – Glasgow, UK @ Junction 1

8/18 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records

8/19 – Brighton, UK @ Resident

8/23 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

8/2 – Malaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival

9/21– London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

9/22 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

9/23 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

9/24 – London, UK @ o2 Academy Brixton

10/1– Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/2 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

10/3 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/5 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

10/8 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

