Hot Chip Cover Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”

Finneas Gregory July 30th, 2022 - 9:49 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Award-winning English synthpop band Hot Chip recently covered the Beastie Boy’s hit song “Sabotage,” at a recent live show. The band’s official Twitter posted a short video of the live show featuring a 49-second look at Hot Chip’s unique cover. This Tweet has been viewed nearly 10 thousand times.

This is our cover of Beastie Boys’ Sabotage. We began the new record talking about how much we enjoyed playing this song- we wanted to channel some of that energy & distortion into some of our new music. The title track came from this idea of overload & distortion- out next week pic.twitter.com/oi7IG5Plpj — Hot Chip (@Hot_Chip) July 29, 2022

Hot Chip described their reasoning behind the cover in a July 29 Tweet stating: “This is our cover of Beastie Boys’ Sabotage. We began the new record talking about how much we enjoyed playing this song- we wanted to channel some of that energy & distortion into some of our new music. The title track came from this idea of overload & distortion- out next week.”

Musically, Hot Chip’s cover of “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys keeps the driving guitar, heavy drums and the high energy from the original while adding some unique synth additions more reminiscent of Hot Chip’s style. These two styles work incredibly well together, creating a cover that fans of both Hot Chip and Beastie Boys will surely enjoy.

This cover comes just weeks ahead of Hot Chip’s highly anticipated new album, Freakout/Release, their second album this year, which the band will release on August 19. The band has already released two singles from their new album, “Eleanor,” and “Down,” both have received massive praise from fans.

Overall, with Hot Chip’s brand new cover of the classic Beastie Boy’s song “Sabotage,” their brand new album Freakout/Release releasing on August 19, a recently concluded North American tour and an extensive tour of the U.K. and Europe this fall, fans of Hot Chip have a lot to be excited about right now.

