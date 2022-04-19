Hot Chip Announce New Album Freakout/Release For August; Share New Single “Down”

Home News April Rose April 19th, 2022 - 9:48 PM

Hot Chip

English synthpop band Hot Chip announced August 15, 2022 as the release date for their 8th studio album Freakout/Release under the label Domino. Included in this announcement was also the share of a single from the upcoming album entitled “Down.”

Reminiscent of The Pet Shop Boys, “Down” is an upbeat groove with a driving, ’70s style funk base line. The video starts out in black and white with a strobing effect and delayed reaction placed on silhouettes dancing one by one in a hallway, similar to the original iPod commercials. About a minute in, scenes are blanketed one at a time by neon blue, green and purple, adding new layers to the video’s simplistic retro style.

The song title “Down” utilizes multiple meanings of the word. While one can certainly get down and boogie to the song’s danceable beat, the upbeat music juxtaposes the sad underlying message contained in the lyrics. The very first line, “You’ve got to work me, until you get what you need,” tells the song’s story of entrapment and desperation in a nutshell.

Freakout/Release Track List: 01 Down

02 Eleanor

03 Freakout/Release

04 Broken

05 Not Alone

06 Hard to Be Funky [ft. Lou Hayter]

07 Time

08 Miss the Blues

09 The Evil That Men Do [ft. Cadence Weapon]

10 Guilty

11 Out of My Depth

photo credit: Raymond Flotat