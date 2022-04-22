Hot Chip, Brian Eno, Big Thief And More Collaborate On New Earth Day Charity Album

Home News Alexandra Kozicki April 22nd, 2022 - 9:24 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

More than 100 contemporary artists, including Michael Stipe, Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel, Big Thief, Jarvis Cocker, Death Cab For Cutie, Hot Chip and Dry Cleaning, have contributed to a new charity album celebrating Earth Day, according to Consequence. The album comes from EarthPercent, an organization founded by musician Brian Eno and dedicated to environmental causes. Proceeds from the sale of the album will benefit a variety of green initiatives, including energy transition, climate justice, legal and policy change, and conservation.

“This is what unleashing the power of music in service of the planet looks like,” Eno said. “Historically music has often been at the front of social change – think of ‘Free Nelson Mandela’ and Rock Against Racism. Now we’re facing climate change, the biggest challenge in human history. It’s time for us to get out there again.”

Eno himself contributed to the album with three tracks, including collaborations with Stipe. Some of the other releases include Big Thief’s demo version of “​​Dragon New Warm Mountain, I Believe In You,” Hot Chip’s “Live in the Sand,” Leo Abrahams’ “Did the World Begin Today,” and others.

Earth Day is a day of observance and action to protect our environment. The day is celebrated annually on April 22. Climate change, deforestation, pollution, and species extinction are some of the issues that are addressed on Earth Day, so it’s a day to learn about these issues and how we can help make a difference.

The album is released only on Bandcamp, so if you want to check it out and support a good cause, check it out here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat