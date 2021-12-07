Hot Chip Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jamie Reddy December 7th, 2021 - 11:06 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

English Synthpop Band, Hot Chip, has just announced their North American Tour Dates. Hot Chip has joined the plethora of artists that have decided to hit the new year running and getting back to what the Music Industry needs: Touring. Like everyone else, Hot Chip’s last tour was in 2019 for their last release, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, and now they will be returning to North America with 14 tour dates, traveling through the US, including California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Boston, and even adding a stop in Mexico during the months of April and May. They will also be joined by LA Priest for the entire duration of the tour.

With the Pandemic still active today, this gives enough time for the band to get a feel of what the globe will be like during the new year, especially with the new variant that was discovered recently that has made its way to the US. The other aspect is the mystery of the set list. While the band had released “Straight to the Morning” in 2020, there has not been any announcement of a new album. But there is a large amount of time from today to the first tour date, which is April 15th in Ventura, California, so time will only tell what happens on that day. More than likely, frontman Alexis Taylor will perform some solo work, especially since he released Silence this year. Either way, fingers crossed for everything to go as planned and projected and the fans will be able to connect with Hot Chip in person.

Tour Dates:

04/15 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

04/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/26 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/29 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/30 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek

05/02 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/03 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

05/07 — Queretaro, MX @ Pulso GNP

05/09 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner

05/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/14 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

Hi all, touring the US and Mexico has always been really fun for us. So we’re really happy to tell you that we are returning to the US & Mexico to tour in April/May 2022. Register through https://t.co/0VONGnlGHV to access presale. Presale starts 8th Dec, general sale 10th Dec pic.twitter.com/jo4B1PtfDm — Hot Chip (@Hot_Chip) December 7, 2021

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat