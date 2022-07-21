Ozzy Osbourne Teases Release Of New Single “Degradation Rules” Featuring Tony Iommi

Home News Skyy Rincon July 21st, 2022 - 10:52 AM

The Prince Of Darkness has returned with a snippet of a new single entitled “Degradation Rules.” According to NME, the single is set to feature Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

The clip was posted to Twitter yesterday morning (July 20) with the caption “New Song on Friday!” The short video seems to be part of an animated visualizer for the single, featuring a menacing tunnel of human skulls and an eerie windowpane covered in thorny roses. The song is heavy with a screeching guitar and howling harmonica solo.

New Song on Friday! pic.twitter.com/gSRiwSS09D — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 20, 2022

The forthcoming single marks Osbourne’s second single from the upcoming album Patient Number 9 which is set to arrive in early September. The record serves as Osbourne’s 13th solo studio album, it may be one of his most star studded yet with features from Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Foo Fighters’ late Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Eric Clapton. The title track, which was released back in July, also featured legendary guitarist Jeff Beck.

Osbourne’s year is starting to look up following his discharge from the hospital after a major surgery on his neck which his wife Sharon had warned would “determine the rest of his life.” Osbourne’s daughter Aimee also survived a deadly Hollywood recording studio fire that tragically took the life of one person. Back in May, the singer also tested positive for Covid-19 which he has since been recovering from.