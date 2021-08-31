Fiona Apple’s “Shameika” Featured in New Candyman Movie After She Pledged to Donate Royalties to Charity

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 31st, 2021 - 8:23 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

As of August 27, the remake of Candyman 2 was released, featuring Fiona Apple’s “Shameika” from her last year album Fetch the Bolt Cutters. All royalties made from featuring “Shameika” on TV and movies was to be donated to Harlem’s Children Zone.

This Candyman is a remake of the original sequel made back in 1992. Candyman 2 is how the legend of the Candyman came to be and the way to summon him closely relates to Bloody Mary. Viewer discretion is advised while watching the Candyman 2 trailer.

Apple’s “Shameika” appears in Candyman 2 on a record player in the background of the art critic’s apartment. While “Shameika” was inspired by rapper Shameika that went on her album Fetch the Bolt Cutters from last year. The album did win Best Alternative Music Album and “Shameika” won Best Rock Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat