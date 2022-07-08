Fiona Apple & Watkins Family Hour Cover “(Remember Me) I’m The One Who Loves You”

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 8th, 2022 - 2:11 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Watkins Family Hour covered Dean Martin’s “(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You” with American singer-songwriter Fiona Apple. The cover will be featured on Watkins Family Hour’s newest album Vol. II which is scheduled to release on August 19.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Apple has collaborated with Watkins in the past but this is her first release in over a year, her latest album “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” dating back to 2020. The cover has an incredibly different sound in comparison to the original. Watkins Family Hour uses an old-timey piano and country-type strings. Apple’s vocals have a twangy tone and nasally pitch. Martin’s version begins with trumpets and his vocals float like a boat on a lazy river with a tone reminiscent of Christmas carols. Fans of the original may be caught off guard by the cover’s disregard for the original instrumental and cadence. Watkins and Apple have breathed new life into the classic 1950 title track. It is the perfect rendition for summer because it is a lot more upbeat and springy than the original.

“(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You” was also covered by Johnny Cash in 1957 and is featured on his collective album Johnny Cash with His Hot and Blue Guitar! (Definitive Expanded Remastered Edition). His cover shares similarities to both Martin and Watkins Family Hour. Cash’s version has vocals that carry the warmth found in Martin’s version and also features the plucky strings used in Watkins’ cover. After listening, it’s likely that Watkins drew more inspiration from the Cash cover than from the original recording.