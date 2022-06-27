Fiona Apple Shares Video Statement on Reaction to Reversal of Roe V. Wade

Fiona Apple has joined a growing cohort of musicians speaking out in support of reproductive rights following the overturn of Roe V. Wade. According to Pitchfork, Apple released an emotional video statement condemning the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling: “Well, yesterday was yesterday. Today is today. […] I gotta talk about this. I think that’s what we all have to do. We have to talk about how we feel about this. How unacceptable this is. To keep on expressing ourselves, because this is about control.”

Apple continued later on, “It’s about taking our autonomy and our privacy and our agency away, taking our choices about what we can do with our lives away. That’s what it’s about. It’s about control.” She likened the reversal of Roe V. Wade to sexual assault and discussed her own experience with abortion: “I was terrified of making a decision – when that happened to me, and I was terrified of having to make that decision. But I wasn’t terrified that I wasn’t going to be able to make that decision, I knew it was going to be my choice, because it was my choice.”

She expressed a need for solidarity amongst American women during this time, and further explained that she would be donating money to bail and abortion access funds. This is not Apple’s first foray into political discourse and calls to activism. As previously reported, Apple has also spoken out about the need for virtual court access and transparency in the judicial system.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat