The Weeknd and Calvin Harris Collaborate on New R&B Song “Over Now”

Home News Paige Willis August 29th, 2020 - 6:11 PM

The Weeknd and Calvin Harris have collaborated to make their new R&B song “Over Now.” Both The Weeknd and Calvin Harris both posted cryptic messages that hinted to them working on new music. “Over Now” is a powerful post breakup album, that is a mix of different genres with a R&B base line.

This is Calvin Harris’ first release since his 2019 song “Giant” with Rag’ n Bone Man. Calvin Harris and Weeknd’s new song is coming in hot behind the Weeknd’s latest album release that included the hit “Blinding Lights.”

“Over Now” has major funk undertones that include synths as the song begins. It starts off pretty simple production wise, but after the first verse it starts to pick up with light tones and percussion. The song is an anthem about a break up where the Weeknd pleads for this person to stop calling them, and they hope that they can both move on.

While Coronavirus has been shutting down many video productions for artists, they have had to find creative ways to produce music videos to promote their music. The Weeknd opted for the animated route for this collaboration video with Calvin Harris. The video includes an animated Weeknd walking through a psychedelic world while he seems to be avoiding the animated woman that is dancing near him.

Earlier this August The Weeknd released another collaboration with the late Juice WRLD called “Smile.” The Weeknd also teased and promoted this collaboration on social media that he would be dropping something with the late rapper. The song was released August 6.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat