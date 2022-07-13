Alice Glass Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott July 13th, 2022 - 9:28 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Electro-pop phenom Alice Glass has announced the North American leg of her “Trauma Bound Tour.” The tour is set to kick off on September 7 in San Francisco, CA and includes stops in Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. It will conclude on October 31 at The Glass House in Pomona, CA. Fellow artist Uffie will join Glass on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 via Ticketmaster. See the full itinerary below.

The tour is in support of her debut solo album, PREY//IV, which was released in February. The album features the previously released singles “Suffer and Swallow,” “Baby Teeth,” “Fair Game,” and “Love Is Violence.” It is her first release as a solo artist since her self-titled EP in 2017. It also marks her first LP since splitting from Crystal Castles in 2014, which she cofounded.

Uffie recently released the latest single and musiv video for her song “where does the party go?” The song is featured on her recently released album Sunshine Factory. It is her first release of new music from Uffie since 2019’s Mine

Alice Glass 2022 Tour Dates:

09/07 — San Francisco, CA – The Independent

09/09 — Portland, OR – Star Theater

09/10 — Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

09/11 — Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

09/14 — Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

09/15 — Denver, CO – Convergence Station

09/17 — Saint Paul, MO – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

09/18 — Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09/20 — Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

09/21 — Montreal, QC – Le Belmont

09/23 — Cambridge, MA – The Middle East

09/24 — Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

09/25 — Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/29 — Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

10/30 — San Diego, CA – Music Box

10/31 — Pomona, CA – The Glass House

