Uffie Shares New Party Anthem “where does the party go?” From Upcoming New Album Sunshine Factory

March 15th, 2022

Uffie has shared a new single, titled “where does the party go?” in support of her new album, which will be released May 20 through Company Records. The song, accompanied by a music video, aptly takes place in a party scene.

Wearing fishnets, a leather jacket and slathered in glittery makeup, Uffie sings in various locations – in a club with flashing lights, under water, in a train station and in a park. With the party following wherever Uffie goes, she stays true to the meaning of the track – the party is wherever she and her friends are.

“Where does the party go? With my friends, with my friends,” she sings.

The music video features celebrity cameos from Jordan Firstman, Ilona Verley, Blu DeTiger, Sizzy Rocket, among others. She previously released singles from the forthcoming album “dominoes” and “cool” ahead of “where does the party go?”

Ahead of her album’s release, Uffie will be performing on March 18 in Los Angeles, April 15 in New York City, May 10 in New Orleans and May 21 in New York City. Meanwhile, her 13-track album will be released just before her second New York performance.

Sunshine Factory

1. mvp

2. where does the party go?

3. peaches (interlude)

4. dominoes

5. prickling skin

6. queen ilona (interlude)

7. anna jetson

8. sophia

9. a month of mondays (feat. NNAMDÏ)

10. giants

11. teddy <3 (interlude)

12. cool

13. crowdsurfinginyoursheets