Alice Glass Announces New Album Prey//IV For January 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “Baby Teeth”

Experimental Electropop artist Alice Glass has announced a new album set to come out next year and released a new song to accompany it. The song titled “Baby Teeth” is an uptempo dance track, but beneath the high energy danceable surface it is very morose and sad. The song is about the horrors of life and the despair that entails. It frequently remarks “It isn’t fair!” Alice Glass encourages that despite this inevitable truth about reality, we must accept what life holds for us. In the words of Alice Glass herself, “I like to make songs that you can dance to when you’re sad.” In the Video game themed music video, we see Alice Glass’ goth dressed character running through different horrific landscapes being chased by a massive tentacled monster. There are many elements of video game design present in the music video designed by Lucas David and Astra Zero. There are low quality 3-d generated graphics, clipping through walls and menu screens and other graphic displays that show this character is in a video game. This relates to the theme of the song and the album, as there is no escaping the horror of life, and the lyrics of the song mirror the plights of the character in the music video.

Alice Glass is set to release the album PREY//IV on January 28, 2021. It follows up her successful self titled EP release in 2017. Her song earlier this year “Suffer and Swallow” is in line with themes looking to be explored on PREY//IV.

Alice Glass – PREY//IV

1. Prey

2. Pinned Beneath Limbs

3. Love Is Violence

4. Baby Teeth

5. Everybody Else

6. The Hunted

7. Fair Game

8. Witch Hunt

9. Suffer and Swallow

10. Suffer In Peace

11. Animosity

12. I Trusted You

13. Sorrow Ends

Photo Credit: Marv Watson