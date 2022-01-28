Alice Glass Shares Powerful New Song And Video “Love Is Violence”

Home News Audrey Herold January 28th, 2022 - 11:37 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Canadian singer-songwriter, Alice Glass, has released her new single “Love Is Violence.” Along with the song, she has released a music video as well. She was one of the founders of the music group Crystal Castles and former front woman. After much success with the group, in 2014 she went on to pursue a solo career. She released her debut EP, Alice Glass, back in 2017. Currently, we’re waiting on her debut album, Prey//IV, which is set to be released on February 16 of this year.

“Love Is Violence,” is a song about the dark side of love, the violence of it. Glass depicts this through her lyrics, “Are you the slaughtered lamb I’ll lead you to the ritual.” The track has a hyper-pop club vibe and is absolutely drenched in angst. There’s lots of ups and downs in the song that are fascinating. One second the beat is booming, the next Glass is quietly singing lyrics.

The music video matches the song rather nicely. In the song there’s a line that goes, “You taste like rotten meat,” and that’s definitely utilized in the video. It starts off with two teens watching Glass perform the song on the tv, feeling reminiscent of good ole’ MTV days when people did that. Then, they start making out, one thing leads to another and the some removal of body parts. It ends in a total blood bath. The video was both stunningly beautiful and bloody as hell.

This is the fourth track off of Glass’ upcoming album, Prey//IV. Other tracks include “Everybody Else,” “Pinned Beneath Limbs,” “Baby Teeth” and “Witch Hunt.” The album comes out February 16, 2022.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson