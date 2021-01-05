Alice Glass Shares Video of First New Track of 2021 “Suffer and Swallow”

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 5th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Alice Glass has released a new song “Suffer and Swallow” along with an accompanying video. The new track follows up her August 2020 song “Nightmares.”

Glass’ solo recordings tend to be noisier than Crystal Castles’, but on this new song she goes more for mainstream appeal with just a little bit of screaming and industrial touches. Her clean vocals take the lead over 808 bass and icy pads. Some glitches add to the industrial undertone and to the more futuristic side of her aesthetic.

The stop motion video pulls from fairy tales such as Little Red Riding Hood, with Glass taking the form of a creepy doll who gets pulled down a well and meets mushrooms and decay on the other side. It’s a dreamlike video, with the words “Alice, Alice wake up!” appearing near the end.

Since her debut solo single “STILLBIRTH” and 2017’s EP Alice Glass, her sound has moved farther away from her old duo’s style. 2017 was also the year Glass officially accused Ethan Kath, the other half of Crystal Castles, of alleged rape and assault. She had left the band in 2015, before Kath and new vocalist Edith Frances released the outfit’s fourth LP Amnesty (I) in 2016.

Photo credit: Marv Watson